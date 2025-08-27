Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJT4 | ISIN: US05961W1053 | Ticker-Symbol: B4W
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 14:37
50,50 Euro
+2,64 % +1,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,60049,80011:46
49,00049,80011:01
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 23:34 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banco Macro S.A.: Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("2Q25"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2024 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2025 .

Summary

  • THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.149.5 billion in 2Q25. This result was 209% or Ps.101.1 billion higher than the result posted in 1Q25. In 2Q25, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 12% and 3.5%, respectively.
  • In 2Q25, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.956.2 billion, 13% or Ps.107 billion higher than in 1Q25 and 49% or Ps.314.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 2Q25, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.448.8 billion, 22% or Ps.80.1 billion higher than in 1Q25 and 226% or Ps.311 billion higher than the same period of last year.
  • In 2Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING increased 14% or Ps.1.1 trillion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.9.24 trillion and increased 91% or Ps.4.4 trillion year over year ("YoY"). In 2Q25 both peso an USD financing increased 13% and 4% respectively.
  • In 2Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS increased 4% or Ps.406.2 billion QoQ and increased 13% or Ps.1.22 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.10.62 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 4% or Ps.414 billion QoQ. In 2Q25, Peso deposits increased 1% while USD deposits increased 2%.
  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.3.13 trillion, 30.5% Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III and 29.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 67% of its total deposits in 2Q25.
  • In 2Q25, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 2.06% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 140.37%.
  • As of 2Q25, through its 491 branches and 8,882 employees Banco Macro serves 6.21 million retail customers (2.6 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 212,183 corporate customers.

2Q25 Earnings Release Conference Call
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:
https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__MBE8qDJSbynNNUvPDwpLA#/registration

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.