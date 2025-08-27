Banco Macro S.A.: Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("2Q25"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2024 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2025 .

Summary

THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.149.5 billion in 2Q25. This result was 209% or Ps.101.1 billion higher than the result posted in 1Q25. In 2Q25, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 12% and 3.5%, respectively.

In 2Q25, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.956.2 billion, 13% or Ps.107 billion higher than in 1Q25 and 49% or Ps.314.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 2Q25, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.448.8 billion, 22% or Ps.80.1 billion higher than in 1Q25 and 226% or Ps.311 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 2Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING increased 14% or Ps.1.1 trillion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.9.24 trillion and increased 91% or Ps.4.4 trillion year over year ("YoY"). In 2Q25 both peso an USD financing increased 13% and 4% respectively.

In 2Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS increased 4% or Ps.406.2 billion QoQ and increased 13% or Ps.1.22 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.10.62 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 4% or Ps.414 billion QoQ. In 2Q25, Peso deposits increased 1% while USD deposits increased 2%.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.3.13 trillion, 30.5% Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III and 29.9% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 67% of its total deposits in 2Q25.

In 2Q25, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 2.06% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 140.37%.

As of 2Q25, through its 491 branches and 8,882 employees Banco Macro serves 6.21 million retail customers (2.6 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 212,183 corporate customers.

