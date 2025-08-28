Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:06
17,500 Euro
+0,57 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50018,30011:08
PR Newswire
28.08.2025 10:54 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 27 August 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,698.62p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,728.20p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.2%. There are currently 81,150,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 August 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
