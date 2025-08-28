Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 27 August 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,698.62p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,728.20p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 3.2%. There are currently 81,150,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 August 2025