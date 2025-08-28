

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.08.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 280 (300) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES JD SPORTS FASHION PRICE TARGET TO 155 (128) PENCE - 'BUY' - DAVY CUTS DIPLOMA PLC TO 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 5500 PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS LAND SECURITIES PRICE TARGET TO 455 (492) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES REINITIATES TRITAX BIG BOX WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 173 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 370 (390) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS RAISES PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1230 (1200) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2025 AFX News