

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a mark of respect for the Minneapolis school shooting victims, President Donald Trump has ordered that the U.S. flag shall be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and naval vessels in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories until August 31.



Two children, aged eight and 10, were killed and 17 others injured when an attacker opened fire through the windows of the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis Wednesday morning during Mass.



Police said they identified the attacker as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who took his life at the scene by firing at himself.



The suspect's motive behind the attack is not confirmed, but FBI says the incident is under probe as an anti-Catholic hate crime.



