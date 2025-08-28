

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Thursday amid concerns that the unofficial end of the summer driven season may weigh on demand for gasoline.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $67.06 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $63.79.



The upcoming U.S. Labour Day long weekend marks the end of the driving season and the onset of lower U.S. demand for gasoline.



On the supply side, Russian crude supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have restarted after an outage caused by a Ukrainian attack in Russia last week.



Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova informed about the resumption of supplies through the Druzhba pipeline in a Facebook post.



MOL, which operates refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, said oil has arrived to both countries, but gave no details.



There had been no flows since August 21 after Ukraine struck the Unecha pumping station on the pipeline.



Traders are also waiting to see how New Delhi responds to pressure from Washington to stop buying Russian oil after the 50 percent tariffs levied by the U.S. on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday.



Analysts say that India will continue purchasing crude oil from Russia at least in the short term, which should limit the impact of the new tariffs on global supply.



