

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The franc rose to an 8-day high of 1.0809 against the pound and a 3-day high of 0.8004 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 1.0835 and 0.8022, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the franc edged up to 0.9323 and 183.40 from early lows of 0.9339 and 183.40, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the pound, 0.79 against the greenback, 0.91 against the euro and 186.00 against the yen.



