Nordic American Tankers Limited - Report as per June 30, 2025 - NAT increases its dividend in a solid market

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Ninety day periods offer a short-term snapshot of a company. However, a meaningful analysis must contain a bigger, longer-term picture. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upwards and we create room for profitable growth. Whatever we do, the quality of our ships and dividends remain our priorities.

Highlights:

The dividend for the second quarter is 10 cents ($0.10) per share. This is our 112th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable September 29, 2025, to shareholders on record as of September 12, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2025 there were several one-time effects which reduced available trading days and therefore income. The reason was that several of our vessels were in scheduled dry dock.

Our recent acquisitions, the 2016-built "Nordic Galaxy" and "Nordic Moon", entered our fleet during the second quarter and the 2004-built "Nordic Castor" were delivered to new owners during the same quarter. Entering the latter part of the year, the NAT fleet consists of 20 well maintained suezmax tankers.

We are optimistic for our tankers going forward. There is a strong demand for oil. Many observers underestimate the need for energy in particular in emerging economies. In addition, we see geo-political developments that could make more oil volumes available for the NAT fleet.

The average time charter equivalent (TCE) for the NAT time charter and spot fleet for the second quarter of 2025 came in at $26,880 per day per ship. This produced an adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million for the second quarter. Including the sale of "Nordic Castor" we recorded a net loss of $0.9 million for the quarter. Our cash position as of August 28 is $86 million.

The top quality of the NAT vessels is proven by the vetting performance undertaken by the major oil companies. These companies employ about 50% of the NAT fleet. NAT has not carried Russian oil for more than three and half years.

Thanks to careful voyage planning and adjustment of speed, we reduce emissions of our vessels.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

