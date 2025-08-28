Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company") announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate of 6,250,000 outstanding post-consolidation common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that were issued as part of the Company's private placement ("Private Placement") that closed in two tranches on June 10, 2024 and June 20, 2024. The Warrants post-consolidation original exercise price is $0.80 per share until they expire on June 10, 2027 and June 20, 2027, respectively. Following receipt of TSXV acceptance, the Company intends to amend the exercise price to$0.06 per share for the remainder of the exercise period. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same, including the expiry dates of June 10, 2027 and June 20, 2027.

1,162,500 Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. Pursuant to TSXV policies, no more than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be re-priced may be held by insiders. Accordingly, only 625,000 Warrants held by insiders will be subject to the foregoing re-pricing amendment and the remainder will retain their original exercise price terms.

The application of the Warrant amendments to insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insiders' Warrant amendment participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The Company also announces that it has received the necessary corporate law approval to defer its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders until the end of the year. The Company expects to hold its shareholder meeting in November 2025 and will provide shareholders with an update on the exact date in due course.

