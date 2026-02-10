Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce a major clinical milestone for its portfolio company, Inretio. The medical device innovator has successfully completed the first cohort of the First-in-Human (FIH) study for the PREVA Neuro-Thrombectomy System, moving the company rapidly toward a planned U.S. pivotal trial.

Clinical & Regulatory Acceleration: Following the positive review from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), Inretio has received approval to continue patient enrollment. This clinical data is vital for the company's upcoming submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Inretio aims to secure an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) to launch a multi-center U.S. study later this year, designed to conclude within 24 months.

"We are executing with precision across all critical fronts," said Raviv Vine, CEO of Inretio. "The positive DSMB feedback validates our safety profile and provides a strong foundation for our U.S. strategy. As we prepare for our FDA submission, we are simultaneously refining the PREVA system based on direct physician feedback to ensure superior clinical utility."

Operational Scaling & R&D: Inretio is actively upgrading its manufacturing capabilities to meet pivotal trial demand. This includes expanding facilities and integrating manufacturing enhancements.

Strategic Outlook To fuel these milestones, Inretio is currently advancing a capital raise. These funds will support the U.S. regulatory process, clinical operations, and the scaling of manufacturing. The company continues to strengthen relationships with global Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and major hospital networks.

"We are thrilled by Inretio's rapid progress and the definitive steps taken toward commercialization," stated Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "According to the CDC, Ischemic stroke accounts for approximately 87% of all strokes, affecting nearly 8 million people globally every year. With the aging population driving incidence rates higher, the market demand for Inretio's intuitive, effective solution is undeniable. We look forward to a transformative 2026." https://www.cdc.gov/stroke/data-research/facts-stats/index.html

About Inretio

Inretio is a privately held medical device company based in the Sha'ar HaNegev Industrial Park, Israel. The company is dedicated to transforming acute ischemic stroke care through its PREVA platform, a unique neuro-thrombectomy solution designed to improve the efficacy, speed, and accessibility of clot removal procedures.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies. The Company's portfolio includes innovative solutions for vascular health, respiratory diagnostics, and topical treatments. Therma Bright is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (THRM), the OTCQB (TBRIF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (JNX0).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events such as the advancement of the PREVA Neuro-Thrombectomy System and related technology as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283378

Source: Therma Bright Inc.