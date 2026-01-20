Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce it has received a follow-on order for an additional 200 Venowave VW5 units from its Texas-based distribution partner, Gen-X Med.

This latest transaction marks the expansion of the relationship between the two companies, following the successful initial integration of the Venowave system into Gen-X Med's specialized healthcare network. The units are destined for use by top-tier orthopedic surgeons, specifically targeting post-surgical recovery for specialized knee procedures-a high-growth segment in the U.S. healthcare landscape.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"The speed at which Gen-X Med has returned for additional inventory speaks volumes about the clinical demand for the Venowave VW5. This second 200-unit order reinforces our belief that the market is hungry for mobile, effective, and reimbursable compression solutions. By helping surgeons reduce post-operative complications and hospital readmissions, we are not only improving patient lives but also providing a clear economic benefit to the U.S. healthcare system. We look forward to scaling this volume as Gen-X Med continues to educate their expansive doctor network."

Beau Wood, President of Gen-X Med, commented:

"Our initial rollout confirmed what we suspected: patients and providers prefer the mobility and efficacy of the Venowave over traditional, tethered compression devices. Securing these additional 200 units allows us to keep pace with the growing adoption rate among our specialized knee surgeons. We are seeing a shift toward 'at-home' recovery solutions, and Venowave is the clear leader in that transition."

The Growing Compression Therapy Market

The global compression therapy market is currently experiencing significant tailwinds. According to industry data from Straits Research, the market was valued at **$4.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.72 billion by 2033**, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30%. This growth is driven by an aging population, an increase in orthopedic surgeries, and a heightened focus on preventing Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and other circulatory disorders.

About the Venowave VW5

The Venowave VW5 is a compact, battery-operated peristaltic pump designed as a portable, at-home solution for the treatment of circulatory disorders. When positioned below the knee, the FDA-designated Durable Medical Equipment (DME) device generates a gentle, wave-like motion to improve blood circulation and lymphatic function. Clinically shown to enhance venous blood flow by 64% after just two minutes of use and 88% after 50 minutes, the Venowave is the only Medicare-approved reimbursable mobile mechanical compression system available in the U.S. under its HCPCS code E0683. It provides a comfortable and simple treatment solution to accelerate post-operative recovery while managing pain and swelling.

About Gen-X Med

Gen-X Med is an Arlington, Texas-based distributor committed to providing healthcare professionals with specialized, vetted products and exceptional client care. The company's portfolio includes durable medical equipment (DME) products, with a focus on sourcing and providing the most qualified products and services to meet the needs of its clients.

Visit: http://www.genxmed.net/

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies. The Company's portfolio includes innovative solutions for vascular health, respiratory diagnostics, and topical treatments. Therma Bright is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (THRM), the OTCQB (TBRIF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (JNX0).

