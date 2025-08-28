

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $183.74 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $176.70 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $195.01 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.032 billion from $2.898 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $183.74 Mln. vs. $176.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $3.032 Bln vs. $2.898 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.15 - $3.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.45



