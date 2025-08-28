

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $94.19 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $73.76 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.76 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $2.705 billion from $2.465 billion last year.



Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $94.19 Mln. vs. $73.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.705 Bln vs. $2.465 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $9.19 to $9.59



