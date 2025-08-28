

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $411.42 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $374.19 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $10.72 billion from $10.21 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $411.42 Mln. vs. $374.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $10.72 Bln vs. $10.21 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News