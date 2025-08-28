In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) - up 53% at $2.27 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) - up 26% at $1.15 Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - up 17% at $11.73 Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) - up 16% at $70.88 Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) - up 15% at $37.16 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - up 13% at $228.38 Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (CURX) - up 11% at $5.19 Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) - up 6% at $8.75 Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) - up 6% at $3.44 Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - up 5% at $15.93

In the Red - Premarket Losers

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) - down 30% at $9.05 Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) - down 15% at $2.59 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) - down 13% at $63.77 Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - down 12% at $15.45 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - down 7% at $104.00 Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)- down 7% at $2.56 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) - down 7% at $2.18 Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) - down 6% at $65 Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - down 6% at $2.25 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - down 5% at $73.77

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: