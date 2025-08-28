PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) - up 53% at $2.27
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) - up 26% at $1.15
- Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - up 17% at $11.73
- Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) - up 16% at $70.88
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) - up 15% at $37.16
- Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - up 13% at $228.38
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (CURX) - up 11% at $5.19
- Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) - up 6% at $8.75
- Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) - up 6% at $3.44
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - up 5% at $15.93
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) - down 30% at $9.05
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) - down 15% at $2.59
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) - down 13% at $63.77
- Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - down 12% at $15.45
- NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - down 7% at $104.00
- Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)- down 7% at $2.56
- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) - down 7% at $2.18
- Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) - down 6% at $65
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - down 6% at $2.25
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - down 5% at $73.77
