

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $186 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $291 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $9.438 billion from $9.288 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $291 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $9.438 Bln vs. $9.288 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $41.1 - $41.9 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News