

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $9.19 to $9.59. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 7% to 8%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 2%.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60. Total sales are estimated to increase in the range of 5% to 7%, and assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%.



Second quarter net income was $94 million, or $1.47 per share compared to $74 million, or $1.15 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, compared to $80 million, or $1.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total sales increased 10% to $2.70 billion, while comparable store sales increased 5%.



Shares of Burlington Stores are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



