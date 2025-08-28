

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a slightly positive start, U.K. stocks turned weak Thursday morning with investors treading cautiously amid a lack of triggers. Shares of financials and utilities companies are struggling a bit.



The benchmark FTSE 100, which edged up to 9,269.00 in early trades, was down 38.50 points or 0.42% at 9,217.00 a little while ago.



JD Sports Fashion is up 3%, extending recent gains. Anglo American Plc is advancing 2.3%, while Diageo, EasyJet, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Bunzl and Rio Tinto are up 1 to 1.5%.



WPP, Spirax Group, Antofagasta, Rentokil Initial, Weir Group, DCC, IAG and Prudential are up with moderate gains.



Aviva is down nearly 3%. LondonMetric Property, Land Securities, Endeavour iing, Auto Trader Group, RightMove and St. James's Place are down 2 to 2.5%.



Relx, Unite Group, Admiral Group, Babcock International, Vodafone Group, Centrica, SSE, Tesco, Next, British American Tobacco, Barclays, Natwest Group and Croda International are among the other notable losers.



