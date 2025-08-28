Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street's 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 11

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear in Jordan for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Market's Ninth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference in New York, on September 11, 2025. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

