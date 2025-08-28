Trifecta Gold Ltd. is Drilling Sheeted Quartz Veins at Rye Property, Yukon

Inaugural drill program underway at Rye Property, Yukon

Preliminary 2025 rock sampling returned multiple assays greater than 5 g/t gold, including a highlight assay of 21.1 g/t gold

First hole intersected a broad area with sheeted vein densities greater than 25 per metre within hornfels, suggesting close proximity to a gold-bearing fluid source

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its inaugural drill program at the Rye Property is underway. The Project is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions - the Itsi and Itsi East plutons - in the eastern portion of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.

The Company has completed 970 m of diamond drilling in three holes to date, as part of a planned 1500 to 2000 m program (Figure 1). The holes are directed toward zones of densely sheeted quartz-tourmaline±arsenopyrite veins, located in and around the reduced, mid-Cretaceous Itsi Pluton, where rock sampling has returned multiple assays in excess of 5 g/t gold and 1000 ppm bismuth, including a highlight assay of 21.1 g/t gold and 8550 ppm bismuth collected in 2025.

Figure 1- Map of completed and proposed diamond drill holes at Rye with rock samples greater than 0.5 g/t gold

Hole RY-25-01 was collared approximately 400 m from mapped extent of the Itsi Pluton, within hornfelsed Road River Formation siliciclastics. The hole targeted an area of intense sheeted veining in outcrop where specimen samples of individual, one to five centimetre wide, quartz-arsenopyrite veins have yielded up to 6.5 g/t gold and 1565 ppm bismuth. Hole RY-25-01 cut a 224 m wide zone (from surface) of hornfels hosting an abundance of sheeted quartz-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite±scheelite veins, with measured vein densities greater than 25 per metre (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Three images of drill core from hole RY-25-01, clockwise from left: A) sheeted vein density >25 per metre comprising quartz-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite±scheelite from 163.45 - 187.45 m; B) detailed view of a syntaxial quartz-arsenopyrite-scheelite vein at 171.85 m; C) fluorescing scheelite at 94.00 m depth in quartz-scheelite-pyrrhotite veins

Hole RY-25-02 was collared 360 m southwest of RY-25-01, adjacent to the mapped extent of the Itsi Pluton. The hole intersected hornfelsed siliciclastics, as well as intervals of granodiorite, commonly exhibiting a chlorite-rich greisen type of alteration. Sheeted vein density was significantly lower than the first hole, comprising only minor quartz-sulphide veins in the hornfels and incipient tourmaline-muscovite veins in the granodiorite.

Hole RY-25-03 is currently in progress, 175 m south of hole RY-25-02. It is directed toward sheeted veins in hornfels outcrop, developed within an approximately 170 m wide extensional structural corridor. Within this corridor, specimen samples of individual veins have yielded up to 21.1 g/t gold and 8550 ppm bismuth. The hole intersected 209 m of hornfels from surface before progressing into intrusive phases of the underlying Itsi Pluton, which host sheeted quartz±tourmaline±arsenopyrite veins (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Drill core from hole RY-25-03, 826 to 976 ft (252 m to 297 m) demonstrating multiple phases of the reduced Itsi Pluton, as well as moderate sheeted quartz±tourmaline±arsenopyrite veins set within bleached feldspar halos

Drill hole specifics are listed in the table below:

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) RY-25-01 443185 6978904 315 -45 318 RY-25-02 443003 6978590 305 -45 287 RY-25-03 442893 6978453 115 -45 In progress

Analytical work was done by ALS Minerals, with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and assays and geochemical analyses completed in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All rock samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (Au-AA23), and 48 other elements by four acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ME-MS61L). Overlimit analysis for samples with gold values greater than 10 g/t were analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21).

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rye

The Rye Project is located in eastern Yukon, 14 km south of the North Canol Road, an unpaved, government-maintained highway. Work in 2024 outlined an intense, 500 x 200 m gold-, bismuth-, and tellurium-in-soil anomaly overlying the contact zone of a mapped Tombstone Gold Belt reduced intrusion and surrounding hornfels. Sheeted quartz veining is observed both within the intrusion and surrounding hornfels and vein specimen samples have yielded up to 21.1 g/t gold and 8550 ppm bismuth.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions, and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

