Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Superbuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, is pleased to announce the launch of its next-generation AI engine designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) retain customers, boost conversions, and drive scalable revenue growth.

The Market Landscape: A $48 Billion Opportunity

The global customer engagement solutions market was valued at USD $22.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD $48.51 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.1 Despite this growth, most SMBs lack the marketing expertise, tools, or data to fully capitalize on the opportunity, particularly when it comes to retaining customers.

The Problem: High Customer Acquisition Costs with Low ROIs

Customer acquisition is expensive, and churn is common. Many SMBs are forced to act like full-fledged marketing departments, managing content creation, audience targeting, and analytics with limited time and resources. Manual execution often results in poor targeting, low engagement, and missed revenue potential. Meanwhile, studies show that retaining an existing customer is 5x more cost-effective than acquiring a new one and boosts profits by 25% to 95%.2

The SuperBuzz Solution: AI-Powered Customer Retention and Engagement

SuperBuzz is addressing this critical gap with a fully automated, AI-powered marketing platform that empowers SMBs to build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with their customers.The SuperBuzz platform automatically generates personalized headlines, posts, and promotional content designed to drive clicks and conversions, all while continuously optimizing performance.

Its next-generation AI engine enhances this capability by introducing:

Intelligent A/B testing

Predictive content generation

Real-time behavioral optimization

Automated performance feedback loops

This enables the platform to continuously learn and improve, delivering personalized campaigns that evolve with each user interaction. The upgraded AI engine is now live and available to all SuperBuzz clients, with onboarding support and resources accessible via the Company's customer portal.

"Our mission is to help marketers do more with less," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz Inc. "This upgraded engine is a major leap forward in our ability to generate personalized, high-performing content that drives retention, engagement, and ROI without requiring a large marketing team."

Proven Results: 42% Engagement Lift, 37% Conversion Growth

In early beta testing with SMB clients, the new engine delivered a 42% increase in engagement and a 37% improvement in conversions within just 30 days. By making digital ad spend more efficient and impactful, SuperBuzz helps clients convert users into repeat customers, driving predictable, recurring revenue.

Scalable Recurring Revenue Growth Opportunity

The SuperBuzz platform's automated, self-serve model offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional marketing teams or agencies, enabling SMBs to efficiently acquire and retain customers at a fraction of the cost. With millions of businesses globally seeking smarter digital engagement tools, even modest market penetration could translate into meaningful recurring revenue. The Company's direct acquisition strategy and performance-driven funnel position it to capitalize on growing demand across a vast and underserved market.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding SuperBuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its Common Shares, volatility of the market price of its Common Shares and public company costs.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

Source:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/customer-engagement-solutions-market-109250 https://hbr.org/2014/10/the-value-of-keeping-the-right-customers

https://www.bain.com/insights/the-economics-of-loyalty/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264260

SOURCE: SuperBuzz Inc.