

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump Administration announced a proposed rule that, if finalized, would limit the length of time certain visa holders - including foreign students and foreign media persons - are allowed to stay in the United States.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the proposed rule aims at curbing visa abuse and increasing its ability to properly vet and oversee these individuals.



'For too long, past Administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amount of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantaging U.S. citizens,' said a DHS spokesperson. 'This new proposed rule would end that abuse once and for all by limiting the amount of time certain visa holders are allowed to remain in the U.S., easing the burden on the federal government to properly oversee foreign students and their history.'



Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the U.S. for an unspecified period known as 'duration of status.' Unlike other visas issued, those with a 'duration of status' designation are allowed to remain in the U.S. for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting.



In turn, foreign students have taken advantage of U.S. generosity and have become 'forever' students, perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the U.S., the DHS says.



Under President Trump's proposed rule, the federal government would set the authorized admission and extension periods for foreign students and exchange visitors up to the duration of the program they are participating in, not to exceed a 4-year period. The rule would set the initial admission period for foreign media representatives at up to 240 days. They would be eligible for an extension period of up to 240 days, but no longer than the length of the temporary activity or assignment, the draft rule says.



Additionally, admitting foreign students, exchange, and foreign media classifications for a fixed period of time would require them to apply for authorization to extend their stay with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), therefore requiring regular assessments by DHS for them to remain in the U.S. for a longer period.



DHS says this would allow it to conduct proper oversight as part of SEVP and SEVIS by making access to necessary information more accessible and reducing the number of individuals arrive the country on visas.



This rule was first proposed under President Trump in 2020 but was withdrawn by the Biden Administration in 2021.



