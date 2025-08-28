Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) publishes the following letter:

Dear Beeline Shareholders,

I trust this letter finds you well as we enter the final month of Q3. With the successful divestiture of the last investment related to our forward merger with Eastside Distilling now behind us, I want to share additional context on Beeline's progress and the initiatives driving us toward 2026.

We believe Beeline is uniquely positioned for the future. With interest rates expected to decline in the near term, combined with our diversified lending platform, SaaS model, and pending new product launches, we see a strong path forward.

2025 Initiatives & Milestones

Providing New Liquidity Options Initiative: Create a product not tied to interest rates that offers liquidity to homeowners unable or unwilling to pursue a cash-out refinance or HELOC. Milestone: Launched BeelineEquity , providing closing services for the first token-backed fractional sale of equity. We expect to complete 10-15 additional transactions prior to a broader launch in October.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet Initiative: Eliminate debt by November 2025. Milestone: We will in fact be debt free by September 5 , ahead of schedule, after starting the year with more than $7M in obligations.

Path to Cash Flow Positive Initiative: Reach cash-flow positive by January 2026. Milestone: Leading indicators in August were the strongest since the market downturn, and combined with our Q4 BeelineEquity projections, we believe we remain firmly on track to achieve this goal in January.

Harnessing AI for Growth Initiative: Track and monetize the impact of AI across our business. Milestone: AI sales functions performed by "Bob" generated leads which have created over $170,000 in revenues to date, not including significant labor cost reductions from AI integration across our process.

Uplisting & Market Credibility Initiative: Achieve Nasdaq approval and listing. Milestone: Successfully accomplished in March 2025 .

Earnings Performance Initiative: Improve EPS trajectory. Milestone: Reported Q2 EPS of $ (0.41) versus analyst projections of $(0.47). Continued expense discipline positions us for further improvement.

Data Security & Infrastructure Initiative: Enhance IT security and scalability. Milestone: Appointed a Head of Cybersecurity and completed an external penetration test with no critical findings.

Liquidity & Warehouse Expansion Initiative: Improve balance sheet to support warehouse capacity. Milestone: Ended Q2 with $6.2M in cash and over $50M in equity , positioning us for near-term warehouse increases.

Expanding SaaS & AI Platforms Initiative: Increase shareholder value through SaaS offerings and MagicBlocks. Milestone: Deployed BlinkQC into Beeline's operations and LOS systems for licensing to other lenders. MagicBlocks launched its platform in Q1, onboarded beta clients, and went live with 18 clients in June . Beeline owns 47% of MagicBlocks.

Innovating Mortgage Production Models Initiative: Transition from role-based to task-based mortgage production to improve efficiency and compatibility with emerging technologies. Milestone: Successfully launched v1 of this new model.



Commitment to Shareholders

2025 has been a year of execution. We've grown revenues, reduced expenses, improved margins, and achieved key milestones despite challenging market conditions.

As CEO, I continue to take a salary of only $30,000 annually while maintaining a personal investment of over $16 million in Beeline. Many of our executives and employees are also significant shareholders. We sit shoulder-to-shoulder with you, fully aligned in our commitment to long-term value creation.

We believe Beeline is positioned for greatness - and that future starts now.

Sincerely,

Nick Liuzza

Chief Executive Officer

Beeline

