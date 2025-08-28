

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the GDP update from U.S.A, the cooling tech rally as well as anxiety about the Fed's rate cuts swayed global market sentiment. Markets expect an uptick in the GDP update while anticipating the weekly level of initial jobless claims to record a decline.



The U.S economy had grown at an annualized 3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, rebounding from a 0.5 percent contraction in the first quarter, and beating expectations of a 2.4 percent rise, according to the advance estimate.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows expectations of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed in September at 88.3 percent versus 88.7 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading slightly above the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated after being resilient on Wednesday. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged down. Gold gained for the fourth day in a row. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,645.00 up 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,484.10, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 24,047.37, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,232.59, down 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,769.92, up 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,397.65, up 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,828.79, up 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,980.00, up 0.22% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,843.60, up 1.14% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,998.82, down 0.81%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1664, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3517, up 0.18% USD/JPY at 146.95, down 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6526, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3765, down 0.18% Dollar Index at 97.96, down 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.232%, down 0.12% Germany at 2.7112%, up 0.64% France at 3.505%, down 0.23% U.K. at 4.7250%, down 0.34% Japan at 1.618%, down 0.43%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.36, down 0.12%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $64.11, down 0.06%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,462.75, up 0.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,881.35, up 1.46% Ethereum at $4,595.03, down 0.05% XRP at $3.00, up 0.14% BNB at $871.44, up 1.63% Solana at $213.40, up 4.22%



