

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drivers in UK can now enjoy 3,750 pounds off two new Ford electric cars from Thursday as the Ford Puma Gen-E and Ford e-Tourneo Courier, as well as four other models, became eligible for the government's Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.



The Ford models are the first to offer the maximum savings available. With this, a total of 28 electric vehicles have now become eligible for grants of either 3,750 pounds or 1,500 pounds.



The latest additions form part of the government's 650 million pounds plan to put money back in people's pockets and make it cheaper and easier than ever before to own an EV. The plans will also boost the UK's automotive industry, a key sector identified in the UK's modern Industrial Strategy, which supports 133,000 jobs in the UK, and a further 320,000 jobs in the wider economy, according to the Department for Transport, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.



Recent Autotrader data shows the ECG is driving growth across the sector, with eligible car models seeing up to an 80 percent increase in interest.



In total, the government is investing more than 4.5 billion pounds to turbocharge the switch to EVs for both industry and consumers, securing the?UK's position as a world-leader in EV adoption. Britain was Europe's largest EV market in 2024 and sales are up almost a third so far this year.



The new models announced Thursday are Ford Puma Gen-E - 3,750 pounds discount, Ford E-Tourneo Courier - 3,750 pounds discount?, PEUGEOT E-308 - 1,500 pounds discount, PEUGEOT E-408 - 1,500 pounds discount, DS DS 3 - 1,500 pounds discount, and DS Nº4 - 1,500 pounds discount.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News