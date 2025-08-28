

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economy grew by more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2025, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 3.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 3.0 percent surge. Economists had expected the jump in GDP to be upwardly revised to 3.1 percent.



The Commerce Department said the stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.



The positive revisions were partly offset by a downward revision to government spending and an upward revision to imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP.



