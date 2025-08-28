

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Thursday announced that holders of corporate units will receive 0.5705 shares of the company's common stock for each stock purchase contract they hold, with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional shares.



Moreover, on September 2, 2025, each holder of the corporate units on that date will receive, following the holder's payment to NextEra Energy of $50.00 for each unit held, 0.5705 shares of NextEra Energy common stock for each such unit.



On the same day, each corporate unit holder of record on August 29, 2025, will receive the final quarterly cash distribution of $0.86575 payable per corporate unit.



Upon settlement of all outstanding of these stock purchase contracts, the company will receive approximately $2.0 billion in exchange for approximately 22.8 million shares of common stock.



In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $73.54, up 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



