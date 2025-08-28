IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma receives Notice of Allowance for Novel THC Microdose-Based Treatment for Stammering, Stuttering, and Tourette's Syndrome

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced that it received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application US 17/613,909. The patent application, IGC510, is for a proprietary method for treating individuals suffering from stammering, stuttering, or Tourette's syndrome with THC and/or CBD.

A notice of allowance ("NOA") for a patent application means that claims have been allowed and the applicant must submit formal documents and pay the issue fees to complete the process. Globally, an estimated 75 million people are affected by stuttering, stammering, or Tourette syndrome. THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) are two primary cannabinoids of the cannabis plant, with THC being known for its psychoactive properties. Our therapeutic approach combines low doses of atypical antipsychotics with low doses of THC, designed to target the endocannabinoid system. This approach aims to improve treatment effectiveness in Tourette's syndrome, stuttering, and stammering, while reducing the side effects typically associated with high-dose THC or antipsychotic treatments.

"Securing this NOA adds to our growing IP portfolio, that includes patents for Alzheimer's, pain, eating disorders among others, many of which contain low doses of THC. We plan to move the research to clinical formulations similar to IGC-AD1 our flag ship medication that also contains low doses of THC and is in the CALMA Phase 2 clinical trials", said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "By focusing on microdoses, IGC510 has the potential to address a critical unmet need for patients suffering from stammering, stuttering, and Tourette's syndrome with a safer therapeutic profile."

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With more than 30 active patent filings, 12 granted patents, and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

