IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Expands AI-Powered Drug Discovery In-Silico Pipeline

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC Pharma," "IGC," or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced an expansion of its AI-powered in-Silico drug discovery platform. The company is now integrating more methodologies, including retrosynthetic analysis, molecular docking, toxicology and genotoxic assessments, and predictive bioactivity modeling, to accelerate the identification and optimization of therapeutic candidates for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and related disorders.

This strategic enhancement aims to optimize the drug development process, reducing the time and resources traditionally required for compound screening and lead optimization. By leveraging AI-driven tools, IGC Pharma seeks to identify promising molecular structures within its patent portfolio more efficiently, predict their interactions with biological targets, and assess their potential efficacy and safety profiles early in the development cycle.

"The incorporation of these advanced in-silico techniques marks an important advancement in our drug discovery efforts," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "By simulating and analyzing molecular interactions computationally, we can prioritize the most promising candidates for synthesis and experimental validation, thereby accelerating our pipeline. This integration underscores our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technologies, including our AI-driven MINT-AD model, to transform the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Our goal is to bring effective treatments to patients sooner and address the urgent unmet needs of patients and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease."

IGC Pharma's expanded platform includes:

Toxicology and genotoxic assessments: Predict potential adverse effects of compounds, enabling early identification of toxicity risks and reducing reliance on animal testing.

Predictive Bioactivity Modeling: Forecast the biological activity of compounds across various targets, including CB1, CB2, dopamine, serotonin, muscarinic, GLP-1, and GIP receptors.

Molecular Docking Simulations: Predict the binding affinity and orientation of small molecules within target protein sites, aiding in the assessment of therapeutic potential.

Retrosynthetic Analysis: Decomposing complex molecules into simpler precursors facilitates the design of feasible synthetic pathways.

These enhancements complement IGC Pharma's ongoing efforts to develop innovative treatments for AD. The company's lead candidate, IGC-AD1, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials targeting agitation in Alzheimer's patients and has shown potential to inhibit amyloid-beta aggregation, prevent neurofibrillary tangle formation, and enhance mitochondrial function. The TGR-63 program focuses on amyloid plaque reduction, with preclinical studies demonstrating significant plaque clearance in the cortex and hippocampus. Additional programs include IGC-1C, a dual-action candidate targeting tau proteins and the GLP-1 receptor, and IGC-1A, an AI-identified GLP-1 receptor agonist offering promise for both metabolic and neurological disorders. Together, these initiatives reflect IGC Pharma's commitment to leveraging advanced in-silico methods and novel molecular approaches to accelerate the discovery and development of transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With more than 30 patent filings, 12 patents granted and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

