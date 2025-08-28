Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today introduces Caster and Caster +.

The existing campaign management service within the Play MPE® platform will be rebranded as Caster+, a premium version of the platform designed to provide higher-touch promotional support. Caster+ will remain available to larger clients and to smaller clients who prefer additional assistance, offered for a new service fee.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Caster platform will become the comprehensive, customer-driven campaign management software-offering end-to-end music marketing functionality. With this evolution, Play MPE® can now scale revenue more efficiently in both new and existing markets, while unlocking new market acquisition opportunities.

The Play MPE® team has already begun transitioning current customers to Caster, and all new customers will be onboarded directly into the platform moving forward.

"This transition represents a major step forward in the evolution of our platform," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO of Play MPE®. "By introducing Caster and Caster+, we're empowering music marketers with more flexibility-self-directed, end-to-end campaign management for those who want control, and premium hands-on support for those who prefer guidance. Together, these offerings allow us to better serve the industry while positioning Play MPE® for continued growth."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264266

SOURCE: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.