

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iraq has taken a historic step with the launch of its first ever national migration plan, designed to promote safe, orderly and regular pathways for Iraqis returning home and around 370,000 migrants living and working inside the country.



Unveiled on Wednesday, it creates new opportunities for work, education and family reunification, while strengthening migration governance and placing migration at the heart of stability and economic development.



It is being led by Iraq's ministry for migration and the displaced, with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Government of the Netherlands.



Migration minister Evan Faeq Gabro said that it represents a 'vision for Iraq's future that upholds human dignity', serves national interests, and supports the Global Compact for Migration.



'Iraq is setting an example for the region and beyond, showing how national leadership and genuine partnership can turn migration into an engine for dignity, opportunity, and development,' said Ugochi Daniels, IOM's Deputy Director General for Operations.



Iraq is both a country of origin and destination, with some two million nationals currently living abroad, while thousands more are weighing emigration.



In the past seven years, over 58,000 people have returned to Iraq, rebuilding their lives at home.



Meanwhile, the country also hosts some 370,000 migrant workers, mainly engaged in semi-skilled sectors such as construction and domestic work.



