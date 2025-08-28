London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Edison issues report on Verve Group (FRA: VRV).

Verve Group's Q225 results show year-on-year growth slowing to 10% (-4% organic), from 32% (16% organic) in Q125, affected by technical challenges over the integration and unification onto a single supply-side platform (SSP), now resolved. FY25 revenue guidance is revised down 9% at the mid-point, affecting the anticipated EBITDA margin, which is also affected by adverse fx moves. The platform unification was a major exercise in enabling the business to scale more efficiently and effort is now being focused on driving sales, including expansion into new geographic markets. The group's ID-less, AI-driven advertising solutions have established a leading position in the important US mobile market and the medium- to longer-term prospects remain attractive.

