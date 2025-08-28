

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased during the May-July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in May-July from 4.5 percent in April-June. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 212,300 in the May-July period from 218,600 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate rose to 65.4 percent from 65.1 percent.



During July, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.3 percent versus 4.2 percent June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News