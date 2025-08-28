Thunderful Group AB: Announcement from extraordinary general meeting in Thunderful Group AB (publ) held on 28 August 2025

Thunderful Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has held an extraordinary general meeting on 28 August 2025. A summary of the decisions made at the general meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals presented to the meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt an updated version of the articles of association, whereby the limits for the share capital and the number of shares are increased. The amendment entails that the Company's share capital shall be at least SEK 1,500,000 and at most SEK 6,000,000, and that the numbers of shares shall be at least 150,000,000 and at most 600,000,000. The background to the resolution was to enable the directed share issue that was addressed at the general meeting.

Resolution on approval of the board's resolution on a directed share issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board's resolution on 29 July 2025 to increase the Company's share capital of up to SEK 3,333,333.34 through a directed share issue of up to 333,333,334 shares to Atari SA (the "Directed Share Issue"). SEK 0.15 shall be paid for each share, whereby the amount exceeding the quota value of the share shall be allocated to the non-restricted share premium reserve.

Subscription for the shares shall be made by signing a separate subscription list no later than 28 August 2025. Payment shall be made three banking days after the issuance of the settlement note. Payment shall be made in cash.

Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 50 million, before deduction of costs attributable to the Directed Share Issue.

Election of new Board members

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder Bergsala NDP AB, to elect Geoffroy Châteauvieux and Andreas Deptolla as new ordinary board members in the Company. More information about the newly elected Board members will be made available on the Company's website, www.thunderfulgroup.com.

