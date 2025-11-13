Thunderful Group AB: Thunderful Group Appoints Mikael Falkner as Interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Thunderful Group AB (publ), reg. no. 559230-0445 (the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mikael Falkner, the Company's CFO, as Interim CEO, effective from November 14, 2025.

Mikael Falkner has served as the Company's CFO since November 2024. He will assume the role of Interim CEO on November 14, 2025, and will simultaneously remain in his role as CFO.

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Svensk, Styrelseordförande, Thunderful Group

E-post: patrick.svensk@gmail.com

Tel: +46 708 66 07 30

About Thunderful Group

Thunderful Group focuses on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant portion of the game industry value chain through its two main operating segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. The segments work synergistically to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Thunderful Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-13 07:20 CET.