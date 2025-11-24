Thunderful Group AB: Thunderful Group Initiates Restructuring in its Co-Development Segment

The Board of Directors of Thunderful Group (publ) has today decided to initiate a restructuring program within the co-development segment, to balance operational expenses with current contracted revenue. The restructuring is expected to result in redundancies of 50-60 employees and cost reductions of SEK 10-12 million during the first half of 2026 and SEK 25-30 million for the full year 2026.

Subsidiary Coatsink, which has been leading Thunderful Group's co-development segment, has for the last few quarters focused on securing ongoing and new client engagements. New contracts have been secured, but with its largest projects wrapping up, and a more challenging co-development market, the business is currently unable to support all existing employees. Approximately 50-60 roles are therefore at risk of redundancy, correlating to around half of the workforce. All proposed redundancies will be subject to a formal collective consultation process with employee representatives in line with UK employment law. The restructuring is expected to result in cost reductions of SEK 10-12 million during the first half of 2026 and SEK 25-30 million for the full year 2026.



Coatsink is a market leader in full-service co-development. With a more concentrated focus, the studio remains well positioned to deliver on all existing and upcoming top-tier projects, strengthen partner value, and capitalise on its strong commercial pipeline to secure new opportunities.

Mikael Falkner, interim CEO and CFO, Thunderful Group, +46 760 35 64 34

This information is information that Thunderful Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-24 11:30 CET.