Intrum: Swedish FSA closes investigation into Intrum Sweden

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.



The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.