Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 16:16
4,441 Euro
-2,42 % -0,110
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Intrum: Swedish FSA closes investigation into Intrum Sweden

Intrum has today been informed that the Swedish FSA has closed the investigation they announced in June, into whether Intrum AB's reorganisation process ("Swedish RP") impacted Intrum Sweden's ability to comply with the NPL regulation. No further action will be taken by the Swedish FSA.

For media requests, please contact:
Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director
+46 70 585 78 18
kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.
