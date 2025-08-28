Intrum: Swedish FSA closes investigation into Intrum Sweden

Intrum has today been informed that the Swedish FSA has closed the investigation they announced in June, into whether Intrum AB's reorganisation process ("Swedish RP") impacted Intrum Sweden's ability to comply with the NPL regulation. No further action will be taken by the Swedish FSA.
