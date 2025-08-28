K33 AB: K33 to Support Refine Group's First Bitcoin Treasury Acquisition

K33 AB (publ), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Refine Group AB (publ). Refine has completed its first Bitcoin purchase under its recently launched treasury strategy, with K33 providing execution and custody services. This marks the start of a long-term initiative where Refine plans to gradually build a strategic Bitcoin position.

Refine Group, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, operates a portfolio of digital commerce brands and services. The company recently introduced a dedicated Digital Assets business area to manage its treasury strategy and strengthen financial resilience. The first purchase signals the start of a structured plan to accumulate Bitcoin over time within a regulated and transparent framework.

K33 as Strategic Infrastructure Partner

Under the partnership, K33 will provide institutional-grade execution and secure, segregated custody for Refine's Bitcoin treasury holdings. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to responsible and compliant integration of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

David Wallinder, CEO of Refine Group, said:

"This first Bitcoin purchase is an important milestone for Refine and a natural step in our strategy to create long-term value. Working with K33 gives us access to the infrastructure and expertise we need as we build our position in a disciplined and transparent way."

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33, said:

"We are pleased to support Refine as they take their first step into Bitcoin treasury management. This partnership builds on mutual trust and shared perspective, and we look forward to supporting Refine's long-term ambitions with robust infrastructure and strategic insight."



For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About Refine Group

Refine Group AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based digital commerce company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The company operates a portfolio of profitable digital-native lifestyle brands and offers digital services that accelerate growth. In 2025, Refine established a Digital Assets business area focused on accumulating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, funded through operations and directed share placements.

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).