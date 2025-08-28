

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Cyprus grew at a slower rate for a second straight month in June, preliminary data from the statistical office CYSTAT showed on Thursday.



The industrial production index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in May. This was the weakest growth since November, when output shrunk 5.4 percent.



The biggest drag on industrial production in June came from an 18.2 percent slump in the electricity supply sector. Manufacturing output rose 4.0 percent and production in the mining and quarrying grew 9.6 percent.



In the January to June period, industrial production rose 3.0 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News