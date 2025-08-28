Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Second quarter net sales up 1.5% to $1.5 billion, at the high end of the guidance range

Earnings per diluted share of $0.30; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.37, at the high end of the guidance range

Full-year 2025 earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.28 to $3.53; raising the low end of adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance from $3.25 to $3.60 to $3.35 to $3.60, inclusive of current tariff rates

Company delivered early progress on three strategic no-regret moves to accelerate near-term growth while unlocking opportunities for consistent, durable growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported second quarter 2025 results.

Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works, commented, "Our team delivered a solid quarter, with revenue and adjusted earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range. Based on our strong first-half results and our confidence in our outlook, we are raising the low end of our full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance range.

We are moving with urgency on three no regret moves: elevating the digital experience, amplifying product efficacy, and expanding distribution to meet consumers where they are to unlock opportunities for durable long-term growth. While we still have work to do, I am energized by the focus and commitment of our teams and the opportunities in front of us."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

The company reported net sales of $1,549 million for the quarter ended August 2, 2025, an increase of 1.5% compared to net sales of $1,526 million for the quarter ended August 3, 2024.

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.30 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.68 last year. Second quarter operating income was $157 million compared to $183 million last year, and net income was $64 million compared to $152 million last year.

Reported second quarter 2025 results included pre-tax costs of $15 million ($14 million after-tax) associated with the transition of certain members of the leadership team. Reported second quarter 2024 results included a $39 million pre-tax gain ($25 million after-tax) related to the sales of certain Easton investments and a $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.

Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.37 compared to $0.37 last year, adjusted operating income was $172 million compared to $183 million last year and adjusted net income was $78 million compared to $83 million last year.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the adjusted items.

2025 Guidance

The company is narrowing its full-year 2025 net sales guidance from 1% to 3% growth to 1.5% to 2.7% growth, compared to $7,307 million in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2025 earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.28 to $3.53, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.61 in fiscal 2024. The company is raising the low end of its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance from $3.25 to $3.60 to $3.35 to $3.60, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.29 in fiscal 2024. The company's full-year guidance includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates currently in effect and levied by the U.S. government and other countries. The company's full-year guidance also includes the anticipated impact of $400 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases, which is an increase from the prior expectation of $300 million. We continue to expect to generate free cash flow of $750 million to $850 million for full-year 2025.

The company expects third quarter 2025 net sales to be up 1% to 3%, compared to $1,610 million in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.37 and $0.45, compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2024. Our third quarter 2025 outlook also includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates as referenced above.

For a reconciliation of our reported GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2024, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its second quarter earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 28. To listen, call 877-407-9219 (international dial-in number: 412-652-1274). For an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 (international replay number: 201-612-7415); access code 13754889 or log onto www.BBWInc.com.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 1,549 $ 1,526 $ 2,974 $ 2,910 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (909 ) (900 ) (1,687 ) (1,677 ) Gross Profit 640 626 1,287 1,233 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (483 ) (443 ) (920 ) (863 ) Operating Income 157 183 367 370 Interest Expense (68 ) (77 ) (139 ) (159 ) Other Income, Net 6 47 13 61 Income Before Income Taxes 95 153 241 272 Provision for Income Taxes (31 ) (1 ) (72 ) (33 ) Net Income $ 64 $ 152 $ 169 $ 239 Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.30 $ 0.68 $ 0.79 $ 1.06 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 211 223 213 225

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) August 2,

2025 August 3,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 364 $ 514 Accounts Receivable, Net 131 146 Inventories 977 863 Easton Assets Held for Sale 81 - Other 153 143 Total Current Assets 1,706 1,666 Property and Equipment, Net 1,124 1,166 Operating Lease Assets 984 1,043 Goodwill 628 628 Trade Name 165 165 Deferred Income Taxes 133 143 Other Assets 74 137 Total Assets $ 4,814 $ 4,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 567 $ 411 Accrued Expenses and Other 541 526 Current Debt - 313 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 194 186 Income Taxes 1 61 Total Current Liabilities 1,303 1,497 Deferred Income Taxes 23 45 Long-term Debt 3,888 3,881 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 912 984 Other Long-term Liabilities 235 259 Total Equity (Deficit) (1,547 ) (1,718 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 4,814 $ 4,948

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Year-to-Date 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 169 $ 239 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Long-lived Assets 128 142 Share-based Compensation Expense 18 22 Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - (39 ) Deferred Income Taxes (1 ) (102 ) Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 75 78 Inventories (241 ) (154 ) Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other 157 (67 ) Income Taxes Payable (139 ) (79 ) Other Assets and Liabilities (21 ) (10 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 145 30 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures (93 ) (101 ) Proceeds from Sales of Easton Investments - 50 Other Investing Activities (2 ) 11 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (95 ) (40 ) Financing Activities: Payments for Long-term Debt - (202 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (254 ) (248 ) Dividends Paid (85 ) (90 ) Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards (8 ) (15 ) Other Financing Activities (15 ) (5 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (362 ) (560 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 - Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (310 ) (570 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 674 1,084 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 364 $ 514

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. Second Quarter 2025 Total Sales (In millions): Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Stores - U.S. and Canada (a) $ 1,196 $ 1,140 4.9 % $ 2,307 $ 2,205 4.6 % Direct - U.S. and Canada 267 297 (10.1 %) 517 558 (7.4 %) International (b) 86 89 (2.9 %) 150 147 2.3 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,549 $ 1,526 1.5 % $ 2,974 $ 2,910 2.2 % ___________________

(a) Results include fulfilled buy online pick up in store orders.

(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-operated Stores: Stores

Stores

2/1/2025

Opened

Closed 8/2/2025

United States 1,782 33 (24 ) 1,791 Canada 113 - - 113 Total Bath & Body Works 1,895 33 (24 ) 1,904

Total Partner-operated Stores: Stores

Stores

2/1/2025

Opened

Closed 8/2/2025

International 494 25 (18 ) 501 International - Travel Retail 35 3 (2 ) 36 Total International (a) 529 28 (20 ) 537 ___________________

(a) Includes store locations only and does not include kiosks, shop-in-shops, gondola or beauty counter locations.



BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income $ 157 $ 183 $ 367 $ 370 Leadership Transition Costs 15 - 15 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 172 $ 183 $ 382 $ 370 Reconciliation of Reported Tax Rate to Adjusted Tax Rate Reported Tax Rate 32.3 % 0.9 % 29.9 % 12.1 % Tax Rate Impact of Leadership Transition Costs (3.1 ) - (1.2 ) - Tax Rate Impact of Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - (2.4 ) - (1.3 ) Tax Rate Impact of Valuation Allowance Release - 28.5 - 16.1 Adjusted Tax Rate 29.2 % 27.0 % 28.7 % 26.9 % Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income $ 64 $ 152 $ 169 $ 239 Leadership Transition Costs 15 - 15 - Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - (39 ) - (39 ) Tax Effect of Adjustments (1 ) 14 (1 ) 14 Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release - (44 ) - (44 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 78 $ 83 $ 183 $ 170 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.30 $ 0.68 $ 0.79 $ 1.06 Leadership Transition Costs 0.07 - 0.07 - Gain on Sales of Easton Investments - (0.18 ) - (0.18 ) Tax Effect of Adjustments (0.01 ) 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.06 Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release - (0.20 ) - (0.19 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.86 $ 0.76

See Notes to Adjusted Financial Information.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. FORECASTED ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Full-Year 2025 Low High Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 3.28 $ 3.53 Leadership Transition Costs, Net of Tax 0.07 0.07 Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 3.35 $ 3.60 Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,020 $ 1,100 Forecasted Capital Expenditures (270 ) (250 ) Forecasted Free Cash Flow $ 750 $ 850

See Notes to Adjusted Financial Information.



BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company's definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The "Adjusted Financial Information" provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2025

In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted results excludes the following:

Aggregate pre-tax costs of $15 million ($14 million net of tax of $1 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, due to the transition of certain members of the leadership team, primarily related to severance benefits.





There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2025.

Full-year 2025 Forecasted Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share excludes the adjustment referenced above.

Fiscal 2024

In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted results excludes the following:

Aggregate pre-tax gains of $39 million ($25 million net of tax of $14 million), included in other income, net, related to the sales of certain Easton investments.

A $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.





There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2024.

Forecasted Free Cash Flow

Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.