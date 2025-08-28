

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth moderated further in the second quarter, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 2.7 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in the first quarter.



Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the fourth quarter of 2022.



On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose at a slower pace of 1.0 percent annually in the second quarter, following a 1.5 percent growth in the March quarter.



Similarly, growth in government expenditure eased to 0.4 percent from 1.5 percent. On the other hand, the growth of gross capital formation accelerated to 0.7 percent from 0.1 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 8.3 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual GDP growth softened to 5.1 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter.



