HeartCore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or the "Company"), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that on August 19, 2025, it had received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Nasdaq Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that it has regained compliance with the $2,500,000 minimum stockholders' equity requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) (the "Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement") for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Based on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2025, which reported stockholders' equity of $3,559,017, the Nasdaq Staff determined that the Company is in compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement, and the matter is now closed.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in New York and San Francisco, CA, HeartCore is a leading enterprise software and IPO consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design.

HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

HeartCore's Go IPOSM consulting service helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.

Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believed," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

