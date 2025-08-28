Academy Sports + Outdoors Accelerates Growth with Eleven New Stores Opening in Third Quarter 2025

New locations strengthen Academy's existing footprint across 10 states

KATY, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: ASO ), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce it has opened three new locations in Boardman, Ohio; Beaufort, S.C.; and Virginia Beach, Va.; and will open eight more stores in fall 2025 in Rome, Ga.; Cullman, Ala.; Mishawaka, Ind.; Lakeland, Fla.; Columbia, Tenn.; Albany, Ga.; Palestine, Texas; and Batesville Miss. To date, Academy has opened eleven new stores in 2025 with plans to open a total of 20 to 25 new locations this fiscal year.

"We're excited to continue bringing the Academy experience to even more communities across the country this fall," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Each location represents our commitment to helping active families have fun with the best quality products and the top brands at everyday market-leading value - whether they're gearing up for the game, the outdoors, or the adventures of everyday life."

2025 Q3 New Store Opening Locations Boardman, OH Beaufort, SC Virginia Beach, VA Rome, GA Cullman, AL Mishawaka, IN Lakeland, FL Columbia, TN Albany, GA Palestine, TX Batesville, MS

Combined, the 11 new stores opening this quarter are expected to bring more than 650 total new jobs across Academy's footprint. Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

Each location will celebrate its grand opening with exclusive deals, exciting giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and fun for the whole family. And, as part of Academy's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, each new store opening will be marked by meaningful donations and charitable initiatives.

To support the new store openings in Boardman, Ohio, Beaufort, S.C., and Virginia Beach, Va., Academy partnered with local community and nonprofit organizations - including Boardman Township Park, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry - to host donation shopping sprees for local youth, during which Academy provided essential back-to-school gear and unforgettable experiences.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports, hiking and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

At Academy, you can always know you're getting the best deal - every time and every day. Academy guarantees the best value by beating competitor prices by 5%. For even more savings, customers can shop with their Academy Credit Card and receive an incremental 5% off on all purchases. New Academy Credit Card cardholders receive $15 off their first purchase after approval.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors , Freely , R.O.W. , BCG , H2OX , Redfield , and Mosaic , which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment for the entire family, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can also shop a great assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store, online, and through the Academy mobile app .

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy , which includes a 10% welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

