Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX), a technology company specializing in omnichannel communications and customer-experience solutions, will join the Geronimo Sailing Team at the GP Riva - ETF26 Series 2025, taking place on Lake Garda from August 27 to 30, 2025.

Mexedia recognizes the Geronimo Sailing Team project as an initiative that transcends the sporting dimension, serving as a symbol of innovation, teamwork, environmental responsibility, and social impact. This vision is fully aligned with Mexedia's mission as a Benefit Corporation, committed to creating not only economic value but also environmental and social value.

"At sea, as in business, the ability to anticipate the wind makes the difference. With Geronimo we have built a team that combines skills, passion, and a true spirit of collaboration - qualities we also recognize within Mexedia. It is this shared energy that enables us to face challenges with determination and turn them into opportunities for growth."

- Orlando Taddeo, Skipper of Geronimo Sailing Team

"The Geronimo project embodies the spirit with which Mexedia embraces its role as a Benefit Corporation: combining innovation and sustainability while supporting initiatives that inspire and create value for people and communities."

- Paolo Bona, Executive Director of Mexedia

Through this participation, Mexedia strengthens its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote talent, innovation, and social responsibility, accompanying the Geronimo Sailing Team in a journey that goes beyond racing toward a broader, long-term project.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a tech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX). The company provides innovative solutions for managing brand-customer communications through a suite of services integrating messaging, omnichannel marketing, and process automation. Guided by technology, sustainability, and innovation, Mexedia simplifies the relationships between businesses and people, creating both economic and social value.

