Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN Code: IT0005450819), an international technology company operating in the telecommunications and digital services sectors, has adopted a new Organizational, Management, and Control Model (MOGC), strengthening its governance structure in line with regulatory best practices and long-term strategic objectives.

The adoption of the news MOGC marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Mexedia's corporate governance framework and reaffirms the Company's commitment to implementing advanced tools for risk prevention, transparency, and stakeholder protection. This new framework supports Mexedia's positioning as a listed company and as a Società Benefit, aligning operational performance with ethical and sustainable business practices.

The model establishes a clear and structured set of rules and protocols covering sensitive operational areas, delegation of powers, information flows, and compliance safeguards. It integrates enhanced measures to prevent unlawful conduct, ensure transparency in financial resource management, protect interactions with Public Authorities, and strengthen controls over cybersecurity and workplace safety.

Key features of the new model include:

Strengthened controls in the areas of anti-corruption, fraud prevention, relations with the Public Administration, and digital crime;

Introduction of a systematic risk assessment methodology based on probability and impact to ensure proportionate and effective internal controls;

Update of the corporate structure and delegation of powers to reflect the Company's growth and international expansion;

Presence of the Code of Ethics, which defines the principles of legality, transparency, fairness and managerial responsibility;

Enhancement of whistleblowing channels and the role of the Supervisory Body (Organismo di Vigilanza OdV);

New compliance rules for the selection and management of relationships with suppliers, partners, and sponsors, with particular focus on environmental and fiscal sustainability.

Designed as a dynamic governance tool, the new MOGC enables Mexedia to operate with integrity, responsibility, and full regulatory compliance across evolving national and international contexts, reinforcing the Company's commitment to long-term value creation.

"The update of the Organizational, Management, and Control Model represents a strategic step in the continuous strengthening of our governance system. It confirms our commitment to operating with ethics, transparency, and rigour, in line with the evolution of the Group's structure and the requirements of regulated markets," said Elio Catania, Chairman of Mexedia.

The full document, available in English, is published on the Company's official website at the following link:

> Organizational, Management, and Control Model (PDF version)

With this governance instrument, Mexedia reaffirms its long-term commitment to combining corporate growth with responsible conduct, aligning the interests of shareholders, employees, partners, and the communities in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements (MAR Regulation)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit's current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including economic conditions, market trends, regulatory developments, and other risks beyond the control of the Company. Mexedia undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR).

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker: ALMEX, ISIN Code: IT0005450819). It operates globally in the telecommunications and digital services sectors, providing solutions for managing communications between brands and customers. Through the Mexedia ON platform, it integrates artificial intelligence, IoT, and process automation to enhance customer experience and streamline enterprise operations. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia combines economic growth, innovation, and social responsibility through concrete initiatives in the cultural, sports, and environmental fields.

