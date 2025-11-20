Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) provides a structured analysis of the key themes that emerged during the recent National Telecommunications Forum, which brought together prominent institutional and industry representatives, including the Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Undersecretary for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Alessio Butti, Undersecretary for Labour Claudio Durigon, and TIM CEO and Asstel President Pietro Labriola.

The discussions clearly highlighted the so-called Italian paradox: a market that continues to offer some of the lowest telecommunications prices in the world-a factor that enhances accessibility for citizens and businesses-while at the same time requiring operators to sustain increasingly substantial investments in networks and infrastructure, also due to energy and spectrum costs that are among the highest in Europe. The Forum further underscored that operators are facing growing pressures linked to the rollout of fibre, high-capacity networks and 5G, within a regulatory environment that calls for enhanced stability and predictability.

In this context, Mexedia notes that communication between businesses and customers is becoming increasingly central. It is no longer an ancillary component, but a strategic factor influencing perceived service quality, operational continuity, and the ability of companies to maintain clear, understandable and reliable relationships with their users. Well-structured communication processes-coherent, transparent and aligned with technological evolution-are now a crucial element in a rapidly transforming market.

The discussions at the Forum also highlighted the need for a new balance in the digital value chain, given the growing weight of global platforms, and stressed the importance of greater regulatory harmonisation at the European level, essential to ensuring a more sustainable and efficient competitive environment.

Mexedia will continue to monitor developments in the industrial and regulatory landscape, leveraging its Benefit Company model and pursuing an approach based on quality, responsibility and constructive dialogue with stakeholders, with the aim of contributing to a more equitable, resilient and long-term-oriented digital ecosystem.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX) is an international technology company that connects brands and customers through advanced communication platforms. Supported by its proprietary infrastructure and a sustainable business model, Mexedia integrates telecommunications, cloud and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency for enterprises worldwide. The Company operates with a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility, in line with its status as a Benefit Corporation under Italian law.

