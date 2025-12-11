Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819), an international technology company operating in digital communications and customer-interaction services, announces its 2026 Financial Calendar.

During 2026, the Company plans to publish its key financial disclosures according to the following schedule:

27 March 2026 Board of Directors meeting to approve the Draft Statutory Financial Statements of the Company and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Any changes to the above dates will be communicated promptly in accordance with applicable regulations and the transparency requirements of Euronext Growth Paris.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). These statements are based on current expectations, projections and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

About Us

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an international tech company operating in the field of digital communications and customer-interaction services for brands and enterprises. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALMEX (ISIN IT0005450819). Mexedia integrates technology and digital solutions to support businesses in managing communication processes with their customers across multiple channels. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia also promotes social-impact initiatives focused on digital education and responsible technology practices.

