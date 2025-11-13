Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) announces that its share is now also displayed on Deutsche Börse's information platform (Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Mexedia's inclusion in Deutsche Börse's systems allows the Company's stock data and identifiers to be visible to investors and financial institutions operating in the German and wider European markets.

This initiative broadens the Company's international visibility and strengthens its communication with the financial community. Mexedia remains listed and traded on Euronext Growth Paris (ALMEX), the multilateral trading facility operated by Euronext, where the Company has been listed since September 2021.

Mexedia's page is available on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange website:

Mexedia on Deutsche Börse

The Company's identifiers are as follows:

ISIN: IT0005450819

WKN: A3C33K (German securities identification number)

Market visibility: Deutsche Börse (Frankfurt)

Trading venue: Euronext Growth Paris

Daniel Gilcher, CFO of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, stated: "Being visible on Deutsche Börse's information systems increases Mexedia's visibility to a broader network of European investors. It reinforces our commitment to transparency and supports the Company's long-term objective of strengthening its relationships within the international financial community".

Forward-looking statements and MAR disclosure

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates based on current assumptions and projections made by the management of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit. These statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to various factors. This announcement does not contain inside information as defined by Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR).

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX) is an international technology company that connects brands and customers through advanced communication platforms.

With its proprietary infrastructure and sustainable business model, Mexedia integrates telco, cloud and artificial intelligence solutions to optimize customer experience and operational efficiency for global enterprises. The Company operates with a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility, in line with its "Società Benefit" status under Italian law.

