Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093
28.08.25 | 14:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: More Antimony Assays Reported at Bald Hill Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) have reported additional high-grade antimony (Sb) assays from an additional 6 drill holes at the Bald Hill Property in New Brunswick, under option from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

New Assays include:

Hole BH 25-115.27 % Sb over 4.95 m
Hole BH25-1219.00 % Sb over 0.40 m
1.99 % Sb over 0.40 m
7.60 % Sb over 0.25 m
5.82 % Sb over 2.65 m
Hole BH-25-13

Including		1.11 % Sb over 7.36 m

5.55 % Sb over 1.35 m
Hole BH-25-141.80 % Sb over 3.55 m
Hole BH-25-151.96 % Sb over 1.96 m
1.65 % Sb over 1.65 m
Hole BH-25-167.21 % Sb over 1.50 m

The reported widths are measured intersection widths. True widths are estimated to be 75% to 80% of intersection widths.

As a result of these additional intersections, the mineralized zone has been traced over a length of 400 metres and to a depth of 400 metres suggesting the potential for a significant mineralized body.

Shareholders can access the more detailed Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca


