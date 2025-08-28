

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation slowed for a second month in a row in August to its lowest level in three months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year after a 4.0 percent increase in July. The inflation rate was the lowest since May, when it was at the same level.



Utility costs were 6.4 percent higher from a year ago and continued to log the biggest increase among the main CPI components. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.5 percent.



Prices in the furnishing and household equipment group decreased 0.7 percent and those in the hotels, café and restaurants segment were 0.2 percent lower.



The CPI fell 0.15 percent from the previous month following a 0.32 percent gain in July. Prices of furniture and furnishings rose 6.6 percent, while international airfares decreased by 12.0 percent.



The CPI less housing cost rose 2.8 percent year-on-year but fell 0.38 percent month-on-month in August.



