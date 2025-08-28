Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 147.40p Lowest price paid per share: 144.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 146.4226p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,676,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,676,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 146.4226p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 513 146.00 09:41:00 00351147438TRLO1 XLON 240 146.40 09:41:00 00351147439TRLO1 XLON 674 146.60 09:41:44 00351147842TRLO1 XLON 517 146.40 09:41:44 00351147843TRLO1 XLON 548 146.00 09:44:00 00351149094TRLO1 XLON 152 146.20 09:44:00 00351149095TRLO1 XLON 507 146.40 09:44:00 00351149096TRLO1 XLON 548 146.00 09:44:00 00351149097TRLO1 XLON 498 145.80 09:44:00 00351149101TRLO1 XLON 153 146.00 09:44:02 00351149119TRLO1 XLON 524 145.80 09:44:19 00351149230TRLO1 XLON 271 146.20 09:50:51 00351153375TRLO1 XLON 128 146.20 09:50:51 00351153376TRLO1 XLON 530 145.80 09:51:33 00351153926TRLO1 XLON 530 146.00 09:51:33 00351153927TRLO1 XLON 505 145.80 10:07:46 00351166318TRLO1 XLON 539 145.20 10:17:24 00351172922TRLO1 XLON 528 145.20 10:17:24 00351172923TRLO1 XLON 525 145.40 10:26:03 00351177975TRLO1 XLON 509 145.40 10:28:29 00351180661TRLO1 XLON 530 145.20 11:00:09 00351205161TRLO1 XLON 515 144.80 11:00:20 00351205169TRLO1 XLON 3831 144.80 11:00:21 00351205170TRLO1 XLON 555 144.80 11:00:28 00351205172TRLO1 XLON 542 144.80 11:00:45 00351205182TRLO1 XLON 512 144.80 11:05:00 00351205350TRLO1 XLON 879 145.00 11:05:00 00351205351TRLO1 XLON 5 144.80 11:19:00 00351205822TRLO1 XLON 518 145.00 11:19:12 00351205827TRLO1 XLON 15 144.80 11:25:53 00351206208TRLO1 XLON 503 144.80 11:25:53 00351206209TRLO1 XLON 5 144.80 11:25:53 00351206210TRLO1 XLON 511 144.80 11:34:57 00351206528TRLO1 XLON 535 144.60 11:51:48 00351207184TRLO1 XLON 535 144.40 11:51:48 00351207185TRLO1 XLON 508 144.20 11:51:48 00351207186TRLO1 XLON 662 144.80 12:05:12 00351207465TRLO1 XLON 291 144.80 12:05:12 00351207466TRLO1 XLON 548 145.00 12:09:42 00351207583TRLO1 XLON 507 144.80 12:14:42 00351207669TRLO1 XLON 165 144.40 12:30:18 00351207977TRLO1 XLON 364 144.40 12:30:18 00351207978TRLO1 XLON 529 144.40 12:30:18 00351207979TRLO1 XLON 512 144.80 12:30:18 00351207980TRLO1 XLON 560 145.00 12:31:00 00351208000TRLO1 XLON 369 145.00 12:31:00 00351208001TRLO1 XLON 17 145.00 12:31:00 00351208002TRLO1 XLON 515 145.40 12:47:31 00351208268TRLO1 XLON 695 145.40 12:47:31 00351208269TRLO1 XLON 41 145.40 12:47:31 00351208270TRLO1 XLON 520 145.40 13:08:05 00351208694TRLO1 XLON 520 145.40 13:08:05 00351208695TRLO1 XLON 141 145.80 13:08:55 00351208728TRLO1 XLON 903 145.80 13:08:55 00351208729TRLO1 XLON 471 145.80 13:17:15 00351208820TRLO1 XLON 922 145.80 13:17:46 00351208829TRLO1 XLON 529 145.60 13:17:46 00351208830TRLO1 XLON 617 146.00 13:28:56 00351209002TRLO1 XLON 529 146.20 13:31:58 00351209094TRLO1 XLON 553 146.00 13:33:18 00351209112TRLO1 XLON 749 146.40 13:42:23 00351209287TRLO1 XLON 87 146.40 13:42:23 00351209288TRLO1 XLON 538 146.20 13:42:42 00351209292TRLO1 XLON 939 146.20 13:42:42 00351209293TRLO1 XLON 509 146.20 13:51:34 00351209513TRLO1 XLON 539 146.40 14:18:48 00351210225TRLO1 XLON 513 146.20 14:31:18 00351210613TRLO1 XLON 513 146.20 14:31:18 00351210614TRLO1 XLON 90 146.40 14:31:59 00351210638TRLO1 XLON

3000 147.00 14:36:29 00351210838TRLO1 XLON 6266 147.00 14:36:29 00351210839TRLO1 XLON 459 147.40 14:37:59 00351210900TRLO1 XLON 1560 147.00 14:59:14 00351212038TRLO1 XLON 1560 146.80 14:59:14 00351212039TRLO1 XLON 532 147.00 15:14:24 00351212694TRLO1 XLON 450 147.40 15:42:59 00351214067TRLO1 XLON 1014 147.00 15:42:59 00351214068TRLO1 XLON 1098 146.80 15:43:09 00351214073TRLO1 XLON 3000 147.00 15:43:09 00351214074TRLO1 XLON 15593 147.00 15:43:09 00351214075TRLO1 XLON 708 146.80 15:43:09 00351214076TRLO1 XLON 390 146.80 15:43:16 00351214081TRLO1 XLON 708 146.80 15:43:16 00351214082TRLO1 XLON 1053 146.60 15:43:18 00351214084TRLO1 XLON 1053 146.80 15:48:44 00351214278TRLO1 XLON 3 147.00 15:48:58 00351214287TRLO1 XLON 299 147.00 15:48:58 00351214288TRLO1 XLON 1662 147.00 15:48:58 00351214289TRLO1 XLON 3000 147.00 15:48:58 00351214290TRLO1 XLON 9132 147.00 15:48:58 00351214291TRLO1 XLON 1053 146.80 15:48:58 00351214292TRLO1 XLON 514 146.60 15:48:58 00351214293TRLO1 XLON 1039 146.80 16:00:10 00351214725TRLO1 XLON 520 146.80 16:00:10 00351214726TRLO1 XLON 1545 146.80 16:00:21 00351214733TRLO1 XLON 43 146.80 16:03:51 00351214903TRLO1 XLON 2928 147.00 16:10:26 00351215228TRLO1 XLON 779 147.00 16:10:26 00351215229TRLO1 XLON 515 146.80 16:10:26 00351215230TRLO1 XLON 545 146.80 16:10:51 00351215259TRLO1 XLON 824 147.00 16:14:41 00351215420TRLO1 XLON 545 147.00 16:17:01 00351215531TRLO1 XLON 549 147.00 16:18:30 00351215609TRLO1 XLON 339 147.00 16:19:50 00351215688TRLO1 XLON 327 147.00 16:19:50 00351215689TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

